

NORTH KANSAS CITY (dpa-AFX) - Cerner Corp. (CERN) announced the company plans to initiate a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, with the first payment expected in the third quarter of 2019. On an annualized basis, this would represent a yield of just over 1% based on the current stock price. The company noted that it believes the dividend, combined with ongoing share repurchases, will enhance shareholder value while maintaining ample resources to fund ongoing investments in growth and strategic opportunities.



For fourth quarter, adjusted earnings per share were $0.63 compared to $0.58, last year. Revenue was $1.366 billion, an increase of 4 percent compared to $1.314 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017.



For first-quarter, Cerner currently expects: revenue between $1.365 billion and $1.415 billion; and adjusted earnings per share between $0.60 and $0.62.



For full year 2019, the company expects: revenue between $5.650 billion and $5.850 billion; and adjusted earnings per share between $2.57 and $2.67.



