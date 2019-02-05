

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anadarko Petroleum (APC) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $102 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $976 million, or $1.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Anadarko Petroleum reported adjusted earnings of $184 million or $0.38 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $3.35 billion from $2.93 billion last year.



Anadarko Petroleum earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $184 Mln. vs. $106 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.38 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q4): $3.35 Bln vs. $2.93 Bln last year.



