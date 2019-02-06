Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, Feb 6, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has been named to FORTUNE Magazine's 2019 list of "World's Most Admired Companies."This year, 680 companies were nominated from 52 industries as the "World's Most Admired Companies," of which 330 were selected (16 of which were Japanese companies). Fujitsu was selected as part of the IT Services industry with high evaluations in categories including Global Competitiveness and Innovation.Conducted through a partnership between Fortune Magazine and Korn Ferry(1), the annually published "World's Most Admired Companies" list is determined based on a survey of 3,750 executives and directors at global companies and securities analysts. Companies are evaluated based on nine categories: Innovation, People Management, Use of Corporate Assets, Social Responsibility, Quality of Management, Financial Soundness, Long-Term Investment Value, Quality of Products/Services, and Global Competitiveness. Companies that receive high evaluations in these categories are selected for inclusion in the list.As a truly global ICT company, Fujitsu will continue to contribute even further to the development of a sustainable planet and society, promoting corporate activities from a perspective of Environment, Society, and Governance (ESG).[1] Korn Ferry Established in 1943 in the United States, Korn Ferry is a global management consulting firm that works to develop talent and make organizations more effective. It has over 7,500 employees providing services in over 50 countries.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.1 trillion yen (US $39 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.This release at www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/.Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.