Cashback World Is Pete McLeod's Official Team Partner

The international Shopping Community Cashback World is partneringwith the Red Bull Air Race World Championship. The international Shopping Community will be supporting the Canadian Master Class pilot Pete McLeod during the course of 2019's race season.

The Cashback World continues to be actively involved in some of the biggest international sporting events: The Shopping Community is putting itself forward as official Team Partner to Pete McLeod at the season's kick off in Abu Dhabi on February 8-9. The 34-year old Canadian and his team will launch as the "Cashback World Racing Team" laying the foundations for an exciting Red Bull Air Race World Championship season in the international Shopping Community's colours.

"Pete is, without a doubt, one of the most promising Master Class pilots of the present day. Aged just 30, he won his first Master Class race - and still holds the record for the youngest pilot ever to have achieved this. He brought the 2017 season to a close with a sensational third overall win. We are proud to be partner to his successful team," explains Rafal Pieta, CEO of myWorld International, who is responsible for Cashback World's sports partnership.

"The Cashback World opens up a world full of shopping opportunities and benefits for shoppers. Our fans will also be enthusiastic about this. We will risk everything and anything to secure our next victory. I am already looking forward to getting stuck into the World Championship with the support of our new partner," says Pete McLeod.

About Cashback World

The international Shopping Community, Cashback World, offers attractive shopping benefits (Cashback and Shopping Points) to customers worldwide who would like to save money by shopping in store with the Cashback Card or online. Cashback World's Cashback Solutions provides companies with an uncomplicated and innovative customer loyalty program, allowing them to become a part of this shopping world. Cashback World is currently active in 47 countries. 11 million Members benefit from shopping benefits at approximately 120,000 Loyalty Merchants around the world. Cashback World has been getting involved in popular sports for years now and has established numerous links with various different sports teams, such as football, motor sports, ice hockey, golf and handball, e.g. the group of companies currently has links with SK Rapid Wien, MotoGP, the European Handball Federation and the Portuguese Golf Association. More at http://www.cashbackworld.com.

