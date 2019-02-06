

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO, CNI) announced Tuesday that the United Steelworkers or USW members in communities across the country reviewed the tentative agreement reached between CN and USW Local 2004 negotiators in December.



The union members approved the contract in a national ratification vote held over the last several weeks.



According to the firm, wage increases in each year and improved medical, dental and health-care benefits and travel allowances are provided for in the new collective agreement for the 3,000 USW members. These members inspect, maintain and repair CN's Canada-wide system of track, bridges and infrastructure.



The five-year collective agreement will be in effect until December 31, 2023.



Jean-Francois Migneault, President of USW Local 2004, said, 'This is a solid, fair agreement that recognizes the hard work of our members and the key contributions they make every day to CN's success.'



