The Cellnovo Monitoring App enables access to real-time diabetes management data on personal smartphones

Regulatory News:

Cellnovo Group ("Cellnovo" or the "Company" CLNV:EN Paris) (Paris:CLNV), a medical technology company marketing the first connected diabetes management platform composed of an insulin micro-pump communicating via Bluetooth with a locked-down AndroidTM smartphone, today announces the launch of the Cellnovo Monitoring App, which enables direct access to continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) data via the HealthKit. The mobile application, available on App stores worldwide, provides real-time diabetes management data from the Cellnovo Gen 3 System, including blood glucose readings, insulin intake, activity records and carbohydrate data.

Sophie Baratte, Chief Executive Officer of Cellnovo, commented: "We are pleased to be able to offer patients the ability to view CGM data directly on their personal smartphones using the Cellnovo Monitoring App. This is a natural extension of the Cellnovo Diabetes Management Platform, facilitating access to real-time diabetes management data and contributing to an increasingly seamless user experience.

About Cellnovo (Euronext: CLNV)

Cellnovo Group is global innovative medical technology company supporting the needs and desires of people with type 1 diabetes. Cellnovo has developed and markets a novel diabetes management system, which is a connected platform that aims to make life easier for people with type 1 diabetes. Cellnovo's insulin delivery system comprises a discreet, wearable micro-pump that communicates via Bluetooth Low Energy with a locked-down AndroidTM smartphone. This unique system allows optimal management of insulin dosing and delivery while ensuring freedom of movement and peace of mind. Thanks to the transmission of data in real time, the patient's status can be seamlessly monitored by family members and healthcare professionals. Cellnovo is currently participating in several major Artificial Pancreas projects with TypeZero, PEPPER and Diabeloop, to develop fully automated, closed-loop insulin delivery systems.

For more information go to www.cellnovo.com

Cellnovo is listed on Euronext, Compartment C

ISIN: FR0012633360 Ticker: CLNV)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205006021/en/

Contacts:

Cellnovo

Chief Executive Officer

Sophie Baratte

investors@cellnovo.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Tristan Roquet Montégon

+ 33 1 44 71 00 16

cellnovo@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations in France

Nicolas Merigeau

+ 33 1 44 71 94 98

cellnovo@newcap.eu