Andrew Alliance and Waters Corporation Partner to Provide Tailored Tools for LC-MS Research

New Liquid Chromatography and Mass SpectrometryTools Through New Partnership

Andrew Alliance S.A., the robotics company that is improving repeatability with an innovative approach to liquid handling using conventional laboratory pipettes, and Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), today announced a new strategic partnership agreement to improve laboratory operations in the field of liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry (LC-MS). Through this partnership, Andrew Alliance aims to benefit from Waters Corporation's expertise as a leader in the LC-MS field, and in doing so drive even greater product innovation.

This collaboration reflects both companies' strategic investment in creating new LC-MS solutions designed to simplify highly complex workflows. The global LC-MS market, which is projected to reach more than 5 billion USD by 2022, is comprised of scientists and technicians who handle a variety of sample numbers ranging from low to high throughput. Unfortunately, the tools and equipment currently available for sample preparation are best suited to research involving high volumes of samples, leaving laboratories with lower throughput requirements without a viable, reproducible, option other than time-consuming, error-prone, manual procedures.

"Today, most LC-MS tools available are made to meet the needs of the largest players, who run high-volume tests on a regular basis," said Jennifer Fournier, Director - Product Marketing Chemistry Group, Waters Corporation. "This means that many of our customers performing smaller volumes of tests must execute complex sample preparation by hand. As Andrew Alliance's chosen LC-MS partner, we have the opportunity to alleviate this customer challenge with a combination of verified solutions that simplify inherently complex workflows."

The partnership also promises to give mid- and small-throughput LC-MS users higher quality data. Being sometimes difficult to execute, LC-MS workflows can introduce process variability resulting in a lack of reproducibility. Additionally, scientists and technicians rely heavily on their own past experience, creating lab-to-lab variations. The Andrew Alliance-Waters partnership will provide new solutions to all researchers, reducing the validation time of new assays and therefore the cost of accelerating innovation.

"All LC-MS researchers and users should have products that meet their needs, regardless of the volume of samples that they are handling," said Piero Zucchelli, CEO and co-founder of Andrew Alliance. "With Waters, we're creating new products specifically designed for the LC-MS market."

As a result of this agreement, new best-in-class products will be launched during 2019.

In June of 2017, Andrew Alliance and Waters Corporation announced a co-marketing agreement for a semi-automated sample preparation approach for protein therapeutics glycosylation profiling.

About Andrew Alliance

Andrew Alliance is dedicated to advancing science by working with researchers to create a new class of easy-to-use robots and connected devices that take repeatability, performance and efficiency of laboratory experiments to the level required by 21st century biology. Its new class of high-performance, easy-to-use robots, dramatically improve the repeatability, performance and speed of liquid handling, using sustainable technology. This customer-centric approach, and Andrew, the flagship robot, have won numerous accolades since 2013, transforming bench research in hundreds of pharmaceutical, diagnostic and academic laboratories worldwide, by eliminating routine pipetting errors and time-consuming manual efforts. Andrew Alliance, a CO 2 -Neutral Certified Company, is based in Geneva, Boston and Paris. Visit andrewalliance.com to learn more.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for nearly 60 years. With approximately 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 31 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries. Visit waters.com for more information.