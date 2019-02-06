sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

235,50 Euro		+3,60
+1,55 %
WKN: 855167 ISIN: CH0012032048 Ticker-Symbol: RHO5 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 50
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
234,46
235,14
05.02.
234,70
234,90
07:38
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD53,85-0,11 %
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS235,50+1,55 %