Collaboration Between Andrew Alliance SA and Ziath Ltd Brings Sample Tracking to Andrew Automation

GENEVA, February 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Sample tracking on Andrew automation brings added levels of traceability to a wide variety of low to medium throughout applications

Andrew Alliance S.A., the robotics company that is improving repeatability with an innovative approach to liquid handling with conventional laboratory pipettes, and technology company Ziath Ltd, today announced a collaboration agreement to integrate barcode reading into Andrew Alliance's software package. Under the co-marketing agreement, Andrew Alliance's will integrate Ziath's DataPaq Mirage 2D barcode rack scanner and other devices with their OneLab software platform and associated hardware, bringing sample tracking capability to a large number of applications.

"These days' most high value samples are labelled with either 1D or 2D barcodes, and these samples need to be tracked throughout workflows within the laboratory," said Piero Zucchelli, CEO and founder of Andrew Alliance. "Many of our customers and partners have been asking for us to add this capability into the OneLab platform and by working with Ziath we are able to combine industry leading technology to do this."

"We are very pleased to be working with an innovative partner such as Andrew Alliance and look forward to introducing our technology to a new range of customers. Ziath is committed to easy to use sample tracking system and first class customer support and this is why we identify Andrew Alliance as a natural fit for both organisations to co-operate," said Neil Benn, Managing Director, Ziath Ltd.

This collaboration reflects both companies' commitment to providing scientists with the tools and solutions that enable them to make strides in their respective fields, without the worry of the consequences associated with manual errors.

About Andrew Alliance

Andrew Alliance is advancing science with a new class of high-performance, easy-to-use robots that dramatically improve the repeatability, performance and speed of liquid handling. This new approach, and Andrew, the flagship robot, are winning awards and rapidly transforming bench research in hundreds of pharmaceutical, diagnostic and academic laboratories worldwide, by eliminating routine pipetting errors and time-consuming manual efforts. Visit andrewalliance.com to see how it works.

About Ziath Ltd

Ziath Ltd is a UK based technology company specializing in sample management and tracking. Visit http://www.ziath.com to learn more about their product portfolio.