

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Carlsberg (CABGY.PK) reported 2018 adjusted net profit growth of 9% to DKK 5.36 billion. Reported growth in operating profit was 5.1% to DKK 9.33 billion. Organic operating profit growth was 11.0%, for the period.



For fiscal year, reported net revenue growth was 3.0% to DKK 62.50 billion. Organic net revenue growth was 6.5%, for the period.



For 2019, the company projects mid-single-digit percentage organic growth in operating profit.



The Supervisory Board of Carlsberg will recommend a 13% increase in dividend to DKK 18 per share and initiate a share buy-back programme of DKK 4.5 billion, leading to cash returns to shareholders for the year of DKK 7.2 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX