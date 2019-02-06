New cloud-based solution introduces new levels of efficiency for UAV workflows and integrates industry-optimized analytics, establishing Delair as the leading enterprise software provider in the drone industry

Delair, a leading supplier of commercial drone solutions, today unveiled Delair Aerial Intelligence (delair.ai), the industry's most comprehensive platform for converting drone-based images into actionable business insights. The new cloud-based solution provides a complete integrated and easy-to-use workflow to manage, analyze and share data, streamlining the process for unlocking the true potential of aerial surveying. Industry-optimized analytics for specific industries and use cases in mining, quarries, construction, power and utilities, and agriculture enable more accuracy and precision to deliver bottom-line benefits to a wide range of businesses.

The hardware-agnostic platform reinforces Delair's position as the pre-eminent supplier of enterprise-class software solutions for the UAV industry. Built on a foundation of six years of internal software development efforts and following its acquisition of Airware's key assets in 2018, Delair now has the largest team of software developers focused on drone data management. The company offers the most scalable platform and the broadest portfolio of analytics to enable enterprises to implement a digital transformation of their assets in order to harness the power of data collected by drones of any type.

"It has become clear that data and software are the real end game in effective commercial drone use by enterprises. These businesses demand not just innovative technology but enterprise-ready solutions that offer the scalability, reliability, and security they need, as well as the ability to integrate with other key business processes. With Delair Aerial Intelligence we can offer the combined power of an enterprise-focused workflow and proven industry-specific analytics to help turn aerial data into actionable business insight," said Michael de Lagarde, CEO at Delair

"The Delair Aerial Intelligence platform is destined to dramatically impact and inform the business decisions made by our company and our industry. We are excited about the additional benefits and powerful analytics which allow our colleagues to access the information faster than ever before and analyze the data to make better decisions for the company." said John Blackmore, mapping and survey supervisor at Luck Stone, the largest family owned and operated producer of crushed stone, sand and gravel in the US.

