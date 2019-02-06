Privitar, the UK-based software company leading the global adoption of privacy engineering technology, announces today its achievement of Advanced Technology Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

With Privitar, AWS customers can keep sensitive information protected while they innovate with the flexibility and scalability of AWS, accelerating the broader adoption of advanced analytics and Machine Learning (ML).

Privitar is recognised as a global leader in data privacy software and is working with data-driven organisations across industries including financial services, life sciences, public sector and telecommunications. Customers are using its software to reduce the threat of advanced privacy attacks and protect data using the latest privacy enhancing technologies. Privitar and AWS share FTSE 100 clients in banking, healthcare and government bodies, including the National Health Service in the United Kingdom.

Jason du Preez, CEO of Privitar, commented: "As modern, data-driven organisations look to leverage the benefits of cloud compute, they are increasingly being held back by privacy concerns. AWS is a recognised leader in cloud, with a portfolio of services that empower enterprises to get the most value from their data. Our close collaboration makes it simple for AWS customers to make privacy engineering integral to products that they build in the cloud and derive insights from sensitive data with confidence."

Customers are using data protected by Privitar in a range of use cases enabled by AWS, particularly in the field of analytics, taking advantage of the scale and cost-efficiency AWS services provide, and the fact that Privitar Publisher is easy to deploy with packaged integration with native AWS services such as EMR and S3.

Ends

About Privitar

Privitar provides data-privacy software to companies and public sector organizations around the world to protect sensitive data and enable ethical data analysis. Privitar's software accelerates and automates the provision of privacy-preserving data, helping customers extract more business value from their data, generate data-driven insights, and drive innovation. Privitar was established in 2014 with headquarters in London and offices in New York and Paris. The company raised $16m in a Series A funding round in July 2017, with support from existing investors IQ Capital, 24Haymarket and Illuminate Financial and new funding from Partech Ventures, CME Ventures and Salesforce Ventures.

Privitar hosts an annual community event In:Confidence - with luminary privacy experts and commentators and contributes regularly to the public discourse on privacy matters. You can read and subscribe to the latest news and opinions from Privitar here.

For more information, please visit www.privitar.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005836/en/

Contacts:

Privitar press team

Clementine Boyer Duroselle

cboyerduroselle@privitar.com

+44 7990043982