sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

198,30 Euro		+0,80
+0,41 %
WKN: 843002 ISIN: DE0008430026 Ticker-Symbol: MUV2 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
199,11
199,54
08:43
199,05
199,40
08:43
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AG
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT AG198,30+0,41 %