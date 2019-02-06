

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Munich Re (0KFE.L) reported that its fourth-quarter preliminary result attributable to equity holders declined to 255 million euros from 530 million euros last year.



Operating result was 404 million euros, down from 864 million euros in the previous year.



Gross premiums written declined to 11.96 billion euros from 12.11 billion euros last year.



Subject to approval by the Supervisory Board and Annual General Meeting, the dividend will rise to 9.25 euros per share.



Munich Re said it still aims to cautiously set the amount of provisions for newly emerging claims within the scope of existing estimation ranges, so that profits from the release of a portion of these reserves are possible at a later stage.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX