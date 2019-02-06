Meikles Ld - Notice to Shareholders

MEIKLES LIMITED

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Further to the notice to shareholders published on 8 January 2019 and subsquent re-advertisement by LM Auctioneers on behalf of the Sheriff (Herald 25/01/19), of an intention to auction the assets of the company on 1 February 2019, the Directors of Meikles Limited would like to advise shareholders that the matter between Wide Free Investments Private Limited t/a Core Solutions and Meikles Limited (HC 530/19) was resolved to finality. The auction that had been scheduled for

1 February 2019 did not materialise.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Company Secretary

T Mpofu

6 February 2019