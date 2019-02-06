Sport Capital Group Plc - Update re. Directorate at Subsidiaries

SPORT CAPITAL GROUP PLC

("Sport Capital Group" or the "Company")

Update; Change of Directorate at Subsidiaries

Sport Capital Group wishes to advise the market that Mr. John Treacy, a Director of the Company, has resigned from the boards of the Company's indirectly-held subsidiaries, Sport Capital Group Investments Limited, Palermo Football Club S.p.A. and US Città di Palermo S.p.A. Mr. Clive Richardson has also resigned from the Boards of Sports Capital Group Investments Limited, Palermo Football Club S.p.A. and US Città di Palermo S.p.A.

Mr. Treacy and Mr. Richardson joined the board of US Città di Palermo S.p.A. in late December 2018 and Palermo Football Club S.p.A. in January of this year.

Disclosures

This announcement includes inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

Sport Capital Group plc,

Simon Grant-Rennick, Chairman

6th February 2019

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry. The Directors of Sport Capital Group plc accept responsibility for its content.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS

Notes for Editors

About Sport Capital Group plc

Sport Capital Group invests in companies in the global sports and leisure sectors. In particular the focus is on football, associated real estate, stadium assets, merchandising and IP.

SCG's strategy is to invest in a portfolio of at least six football clubs, their IP and real estate, focusing on opportunities in Europe including the United Kingdom. The Company will bring professional on- and off-pitch football management, business and corporate finance capabilities to bear on under-managed clubs, of which there are many. The team will consist of professionals from football, business and the capital markets.

The Company's business model is to acquire lower league and non-league clubs, apply capital, business expertise, high-level football management and coaching, to create positive momentum and team psychology resulting in promotions to higher leagues. It will innovate and develop new revenue streams in its portfolio clubs. Promotion usually adds greatly to revenue streams and results in significantly higher asset values.