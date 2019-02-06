Wentworth Resources Plc: Upcoming delisting from the Oslo Stock Exchange

PRESS RELEASE 6 February 2019

WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC

("Wentworth" or the "Company")

Upcoming delisting from the Oslo Stock Exchange

Wentworth, the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: WEN) and AIM (AIM: WEN) listed independent, East Africa-focused oil & gas company refers to the announcement published on 30 November 2018 regarding the delisting of the Company's shares (in the form of registered beneficial interests (deposit rights)) (the "Securities") from the Oslo Stock Exchange.

The Company is today reminding shareholders of the upcoming delisting of the Securities from the Oslo Stock Exchange. The final trading day for the Securities on the Oslo Stock Exchange is 13 February 2019 and the Securities will, from 14 February 2019, no longer be tradeable on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The Company will continue to be listed on AIM.

The Company refers to the information letter published on 30 November 2018 for further information regarding the continued registration of the Securities in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (the VPS) following the delisting from the Oslo Stock Exchange and the process for transfer of Securities to the UK settlement system CREST.

The information letter is available on the Company's website, https://wentplc.com/investors/documents/ (https://wentplc.com/investors/documents/).

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources is a publicly traded (OSE: WEN, AIM: WEN), independent oil & gas company with natural gas production; exploration and appraisal opportunities, all in the Rovuma Delta Basin of coastal southern Tanzania and northern Mozambique.

Inside Information

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by Wentworth to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 ("MAR"). On the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service ("RIS"), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information. The words "expect", "anticipate", believe", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "forecast", "plan", and similar expressions are used to identify forward looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made in light of management's experience, current conditions and expected future development in the areas in which Wentworth is currently active and other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Wentworth undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcome will not occur, including some of which are beyond Wentworth's control. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in exploration, development and production, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, the imprecision of resource and reserve estimates, assumptions regarding the timing and costs relating to production and development as well as the availability and price of labour and equipment, volatility of and assumptions regarding commodity prices and exchange rates, marketing and transportation risks, environmental risks, competition, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and changes in applicable law. Additionally, there are economic, political, social and other risks inherent in carrying on business in Tanzania and Mozambique. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could vary or differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. See Wentworth's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2017, available on Wentworth's website, for further description of the risks and uncertainties associated with Wentworth's business.

