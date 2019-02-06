

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - French construction giant Vinci SA (VCISY.PK), Wednesday reported full-year 2018 net income of 2.98 billion euros or 5.32 euros per share, up from 2.75 billion euros or 4.91 euros per share last year.



Revenues for the year were 43.52 billion euros, up 8.1 percent from 40.25 billion euros last year.



The revenue growth includes 3.3% like-for-like growth, a 5.6% positive impact from changes in consolidation scope, and a 0.8% negative effect from exchange rate movements.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2019, Vinci said it expects further growth in revenue and net income in the year.



The company's board of directors has decided to propose to the Shareholders' General Meeting on 17 April 2019 that the amount of the dividend for 2018 be set at 2.67 euros per share, up 9.0%.



Since an interim dividend of 0.75 euro per share was paid in November 2018, the final dividend payment on 25 April 2019 would be 1.92 euros per share.



