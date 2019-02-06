

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Redrow PLC (RDW.L) reported profit before tax of 185 million pounds for the six months to 31 December 2018 compared to 176 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 41.4 pence compared to 39.3 pence.



Group revenue rose 9% to a first half record of 970 million pounds, due to the increase in legal completions. Revenue from private legal completions increased by 4% to 847 million pounds, and from affordable completions was 97% higher at 114 million pounds.



In line with the Group's policy of a 33% full year dividend payout ratio, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 10 pence per share. The interim dividend will be paid on 9 April 2019 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 8 March 2019.



