DJ Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest 06-Feb-2019 / 07:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer Travis Perkins plc (Company No. or the underlying issuer 00824821) of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC on behalf of the accounts listed in Exhibit B. Teachers Advisors, LLC on behalf of the funds listed in Exhibit C. City and country of TIAA-CREF Investment Management, registered office (if LLC - New York, USA applicable) Teachers Advisors, LLC. - New York, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name See Number 3. City and country of See Number 3. registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 4 February 2019 threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 6. Date on which issuer 5 February 2019 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of % of voting Total of Total number of voting rights through both in voting rights of rights financial % (8.A + issuervii attache instruments 8.B) d to (total of 8.B 1 shares + 8.B 2) (total of 8. A) Resulting 3.974% 0% 3.974% 252,143,923 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of 4.100% 0% 4.100% previous notificatio n (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights of shares ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 Directive Directive Directive of 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e 2004/109 /EC) (DTR5.2. 1) GB0007739609 10,019,678 0% 3.974% 0% SUBTOTAL 8. 10,019,678 3.974% A B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % financial datex Conversion rights that may be of instrument Periodxi acquired if the vot instrument is ing rig hts exercised/converted. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 N/A N/A B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of datex Conversion of of financ Period xi voting vot ial rights ing instru settlementxii rig ment hts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 N/A N/A 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation X is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting % of Total of both if it equals or rights if voting is higher than the notifiable it equals rights threshold or is through higher than financia the l notifiable instrume threshold nts if it equals or is higher than the notifiab le threshol d 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC/ holder Teachers Advisors, LLC The number and % of N/A voting rights held The date until which N/A the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi The College Retirement Equities Fund ("CREF") hereby informs you on February 4, 2019 funds managed by an affiliate of CREF sold 114,927 shares of Travis Perkins Plc bringing its total ownership to 7,886,957 or 3.128% of Travis Perkins Plc. These holdings are owned by mutual funds which are investment portfolios of the TIAA-CREF Funds or the TIAA-CREF Life Funds (collectively, the "Funds"). The Funds are SEC registered investment companies and the Funds are managed by Teachers Advisors, LLC ("TAL"), an SEC registered investment adviser that is affiliated with TCIM. It is our understanding the total voting shares outstanding of Travis Perkins Plc is 252,143,923 bringing TAL's voting share ownership in Travis Perkins Plc to a 3.128% level. Additionally, as of February 4, 2019, CREF owns 2,132,721 shares of Travis Perkins Plc equivalent to 0.846% of Travis Perkins Plc. CREF owns these shares through one of its investment accounts: the Stock Account. For your information, CREF is a U.S. based investment company, which is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). CREF has multiple investment accounts, each with separate investment objectives and policies. All assets in the accounts are beneficially owned by CREF, and all the accounts are managed by TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC ("TCIM"), an SEC registered investment adviser. A total of 10,019,678 or 3.974% of the outstanding voting shares of Travis Perkins Plc are owned, in aggregate, by CREF and these affiliated funds and accounts. TAL and TCIM follow the same policies when voting on behalf of CREF and the Funds. Additionally, TAL and TCIM separately and independently vote all proxies for shares held in Travis Perkins Plc. We are therefore aggregating the holdings in Travis Perkins Plc as requested by the current FCA Disclosure and Transparency Rules for purposes of this form. (See Exhibit A) Place of completion TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC, 730 Third Avenue, New York, New York 10017-3206 USA Date of completion 5 February 2019 Exhibit A TIAA-CREF Summary of Holdings of Travis Perkins plc Between February 1, 2019 - February 4, 2019 TIAA-CREF Investment Management LLC ("CREF") Stock Account Total CREF Total CREF % Holdings Holdings as of 2,132,721 2,132,721 0.846% February 1, 2019 Transactions as of - - 0.000% February 4, 2019 Holdings as of 2,132,721 2,132,721 0.846% February 4, 2019 Teachers Advisors LLC TIAA-CREF TIAA-CREF Total Total Internationa Life Mutual Mutual l Equity Internation Funds Funds % Fund al Equity Holdings Fund Holdings as of 7,828,744 173,140 8,001,884 3.174% February 1, 2019 Transactions as (112,089) (2,838) (114,927) -0.046% of February 4, 2019 Holdings as of 7,716,655 170,302 7,886,957 3.128% February 4, 2019

Aggregate Holding Total Holdings Total % Holdings as of February 1, 2019 10,134,605 4.019% Transactions as of February 4, 2019 (114,927) -0.046% Holdings as of February 4, 2019 10,019,678 3.974% Total Voting Shares Outstanding 252,143,923 Total Combined Total Percentage 10,019,678 3.974% Exhibit B TIAA-CREF Investment Management, LLC College Retirement Equities Fund ("CREF") * ? CREF Stock Account * Registered Investment Company Exhibit C Teachers Advisors, LLC TIAA-CREF Funds * ? International Equity Fund TIAA-CREF Life Funds * ? Life International Equity Fund * Registered Investment Company ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: HOL TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 7383 EQS News ID: 772793 End of Announcement EQS News Service

