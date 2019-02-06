The "United Kingdom Mobile Travel Booking Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) Market Size and Forecast, Retail Spend Analysis, and Consumer Attitude Behaviour" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The travel booking payments through mobile in United Kingdom is expected to record a CAGR of 6.9% to reach US$ 34,196.4 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment in travel industry increased at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2018-2025.

This report provides a comprehensive view on travel booking through mobile payment/mobile wallet, covering market size and growth dynamics, retail spending, and consumer attitude and behaviour in United Kingdom. The report focuses on data-centric analysis to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

Report Scope

This report provides in-depth market opportunity analysis and growth dynamics of travel booking done through mobile payment in United Kingdom.

Market Size and Forecast

Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast across 25+ markets segments on three essential KPIs mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.

United Kingdom Mobile Travel Booking Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025)

Market opportunity and growth dynamics by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following mobile travel booking segments in United Kingdom

Offline Travel Booking

Online Travel Bookings

Online Flight Bookings

Online Bus Train Bookings

Online Hotel Bookings

Online Domestic Travel Bookings

Online Domestic Flight Bookings

Online Domestic Bus Train Bookings

Online Domestic Hotel Bookings

Online International Travel Bookings

Online International Flight Bookings

Online International Bus Train Bookings

Online International Hotel Bookings

Spend During Travel

Transit Toll Metro Cabs Bookings

Mobile Wallet Usage Analysis by Consumer Profile: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.

Retail Spend Analysis through Mobile Wallet: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet. Retail spend categories tracked include food and grocery, health beauty, apparel and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, restaurants bars, toys, kids babies, media and entertainment, services.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 United Kingdom Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

3 United Kingdom Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

4 United Kingdom Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

5 United Kingdom Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

6 United Kingdom Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

7 United Kingdom Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

8 United Kingdom Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

9 United Kingdom Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

10 United Kingdom Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

11 United Kingdom Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

12 United Kingdom Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

13 United Kingdom Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

14 United Kingdom Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

15 United Kingdom Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

16 United Kingdom Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025

17 United Kingdom Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Companies Mentioned

Paypal

V Pay

MasterPass

Apple Pay

Amazon Payments

Google Wallet

