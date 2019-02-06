FRISS, the global supplier of fraud detection and risk assessment solutions for the insurance industry, today announced the opening of an office in the heart of Cologne.

Nicola Virzi, General Manager for the DACH Region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), is responsible for the operational business in the German-speaking market and heads the new office in Cologne. Virzi began managing the company's expansion effort 6 years ago as a Sales Manager for FRISS by overseeing their entry into the German-speaking insurance market. Before that, he had been an expert and manager in various positions revolving around damages, fraud and IT in the insurance industry.

The existing DACH team will be reinforced by experienced sales professionals, consultants, insurance experts and project managers. "I am thrilled to be taking this step together with FRISS and my colleagues and believe this move ideally positions the company to be able to assist our customers with sound insurance knowledge throughout the entire customer lifecycle, and to address insurers' growing demand for AI-based fraud detection solutions," says Virzi, FRISS General Manager DACH.

"The DACH region is one of our most important insurance markets. It is essential that we truly understand our customers' challenges to be able to help them. I am convinced that this expansion led by Nicola Virzi will further advance FRISS' growth targets, and will ensure that we are a joy to do business with for our customers." Marc Mulder, FRISS CCO.

About FRISS

FRISS is 100% focused on automated fraud and risk detection for P&C insurance companies worldwide. Their AI-based detection solutions for underwriting, claims handling, and SIU are helping over 150 insurers to expand their business. FRISS detects fraud, mitigates risks and supports digital transformation. For more information please visit: https://www.friss.com/

Contacts:

Yvonne Mayer

FRISS Marketer DACH

Telephone: +49 152 098 733 97

E-Mail: yvonne.mayer@friss.com