Platform to consolidate membership and event management software market in the UK continues expansion

ClearCourse Partnership LLP, a partnership with a mission to acquire innovative technology companies providing membership software and services to groups, organisations and businesses, today announced its acquisition of APT Solutions, a leading membership and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions provider for trade unions professional institutions, sporting bodies and charities.

Stuart Shepherd, APT's Co-Founder, will continue as Managing Director, and he and his management team will be responsible for steering and growing the company.

"We are excited to become the latest addition to the ClearCourse platform and look forward to working with their team. Joining ClearCourse will ensure that APT continues its position as a leading brand and allow us to expand and enhance the overall service proposition for our clients," said Mr Shepherd.

The addition of APT Solutions to the ClearCourse platform follows the recent acquisitions of Clear Direct Debit, Silverbear and MillerTech. ClearCourse is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a New York and London-based private equity firm investing in businesses globally across the financial services and technology sectors.

Gerry Gualtieri, Chief Executive Officer of ClearCourse, added, "APT is an extremely important addition to our group of innovative technology companies. We will support the company as it grows, bringing its customers not only one of the best membership management systems on the market, but also the added benefit of products and services from across the ClearCourse group."

About ClearCourse Partnership LLP

ClearCourse is a partnership with a mission to acquire innovative technology companies providing membership software and services to groups, organisations and businesses. ClearCourse is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a New York and London-based private equity firm investing in businesses globally across the financial services and technology sectors. Companies that are part of the ClearCourse platform include MillerTech, Silverbear and Clear Direct Debit.

For more information on ClearCourse visit http://clearcoursellp.com.

About APT Solutions

Based in Telford, UK, APT Solutions is a specialist supplier of membership software and services to a wide range of clients predominantly in the not-for-profit sector, specialising in systems for Trade Unions, Professional Institutions, Sporting Bodies and Charities ranging from 1,000 to 1.5 million members.

For more information on APT visit https://www.aptsolutions.net.

