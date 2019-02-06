PremFina Appoints Glenn Marshall in Boost to Business Development Team

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PremFina Ltd ("PremFina" or the "Company"), the first premium finance company to offer a proprietary software as a white-label service in the U.K., is pleased to announce the appointment of Glenn Marshall to its business development team.

Marshall joins PremFina after spending seven years as an independent business development consultant in the software, banking and insurance industries. Prior to that, he spent 12 years at Close Brothers Premium Finance ("CBPF") working in business development and sales, including the last three years as a sales manager.

"PremFina is re-inventing the U.K. insurance premium finance industry," said Marshall. "I want to be part of that new iteration of the industry with those who are at the forefront of such change."

Marshall will help further the Company's presence and generate sales primarily in the North West. His appointment comes just weeks after PremFina announced Anete Kreinberga had joined as a Credit Risk Manager, making him the Company's third hire of an ex-CBPF employee.

"Glenn is a fantastic addition to our team especially since he has the experience to value much needed innovation we're bringing to the market," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, the CEO of PremFina. "No doubt he'll help our business grow and stand out."

PremFina's diverse staff includes those who have previously worked for rivals such as BNP Paribas Premium Finance and the Royal Bank of Scotland's (RBS) former premium finance division, Finsure.

About PremFina

PremFina Ltd is a UK-based premium finance company that promotes financial inclusion by enabling the payment of insurance premiums via instalments. It supplies insurance brokers with funding lines and also enables broker-funded and branded credit agreements via its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) affiliate IXL PremFina Ltd. With PremFina, brokers receive higher profit, greater autonomy and the opportunity to increase the lifetime value of their customers as well as cross-sell and up-sell additional products. PremFina's shareholders include global investors Rakuten Capital, Draper Esprit Plc, Thomvest Ventures, Emery Capital, Rubicon Venture Capital, Talis Capital and the Company's founder.

