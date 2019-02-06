Almost all of utility Georgia Power's proposed renewable energy procurement in its latest integrated resource plan is to serve demand for large users with corporate sustainability goals, following Facebook's commitment to the state.From pv magazine USA. Although the state of Georgia is a solar leader in the southeastern USA, and utility Georgia Power can claim credit for deploying PV after a push by state regulators, its plan to add another 1 GW of renewable energy - likely solar - outlined in its integrated resource plan (IRP) may well owe more to tech giants such as Facebook. Some 950 MW of ...

