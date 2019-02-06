EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 6, 2019 SHARES RAISIO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 15,000 K-shares converted into V-shares will be traded together with the old V-shares of Raisio Oyj as of February 7, 2019. Identifiers of Raisio Oyj's shares: Trading code: RAIKV ISIN code: FI0009800395 Orderbook id: 24335 Number of shares: 31,776,170 Trading code: RAIVV ISIN code: FI0009002943 Orderbook id: 24336 Number of shares: 133,372,860 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE, 6. HELMIKUUTA 2019 OSAKKEET RAISIO OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO Raisio Oyj:n K-osakkeista V-osakkeiksi muunnetut 15 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Raisio Oyj:n V-osakkeiden kanssa 7. helmikuuta 2019 alkaen Perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIKV ISIN-koodi: FI0009800395 id: 24335 Osakemäärä: 31 776 170 Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIVV ISIN-koodi: FI0009002943 id: 24336 Osakemäärä: 133 372 860 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260