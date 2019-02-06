

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks drifted lower on Wednesday, with weak earnings results from carmaker Daimler and tensions over trade keeping investors nervous.



U.S. President Donald Trump in his State of the Union address said a new trade deal with China must include real structural change to end unfair trade practices, reduce chronic trade deficit and protect American jobs.



The benchmark DAX was down 50 points or 0.44 percent at 11,318 after rallying 1.7 percent in the previous session.



Energy company Uniper rallied 2 percent. The company said it would initiate a fresh start to redefine the future partnership with its biggest shareholder, Finland's Fortum.



Daimler lost 2 percent as its operating profit fell 22 percent during the final three months of 2018 amid a U.S-China trade war and ballooning costs for developing electric and self-driving cars.



IT company Bechtle dropped 1.3 percent. The company reported that its fiscal 2018 earnings before taxes grew around 18 percent last year.



In economic releases, Germany's factory orders decreased for a second straight month in December and at a faster pace, defying expectations for a modest gain, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



Manufacturing orders decreased a calendar and seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent from the previous month, while they were forecast to rise 0.3 percent.



The latest fall was the most since June, when orders shrunk 3.6 percent.



