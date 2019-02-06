BofA Securities Europe SA based in Paris, France, has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Helsinki from the 7th of February, 2019. From this date BofA Securities Europe SA is admitted to trading in INET in CCP cleared securities. Company: BofA Securities Europe SA INET ID: MLEX Admitted: 7 of February 2019 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0) 20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki Richard Pafford Julian Butterworth Managing Director Head of European Sales