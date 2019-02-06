

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump's state of the union address failed to offer any plans to end an ongoing trade war with China.



There is a likely risk of another government shutdown as Trump vowed to build a border wall that is a source of a deep partisan divide.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 20 points or 0.40 percent at 5,063 in opening deals after climbing 1.7 percent the previous day.



Automakers Renault and Peugeot dropped around half a percent on tariff worries.



BNP Paribas fell 1.8 percent. The lender cut its profit and revenue growth targets for 2020 after a tough fourth quarter.



Software firm Dassault Systemes soared over 7 percent after its quarterly revenue topped forecasts.



Construction giant Vinci edged down slightly despite posting solid results for full-year 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX