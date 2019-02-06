Covetrus Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Covetrus Inc. (NASD: CVET) will replace The Dun & Bradstreet Corp. (NYSE: DNB) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, February 11. S&P 500 constituent Henry Schein Inc. (NASD: HSIC) is spinning off Covetrus in a transaction expected to be completed on February 8. Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) is acquiring The Dun & Bradstreet in a deal expected to close on February 8 pending final conditions. Post spin-off, Henry Schein will remain in the S&P 500.Covetrus is a technology- enabled animal health business supporting the companion, equine and large-animal veterinary markets. Headquartered in Portland, ME, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 (Global Industry Classification Standard) GICS Health Care Distributors Sub-Industry index.FOR MORE INFORMATION:David BlitzerManaging Director and Chairman of the Index CommitteeNew York, USA(+1) 212 438 3907david.blitzer@spglobal.comS&P Dow Jones Indicesindex_services@spglobal.comMedia Inquiriesspdji_communications@spglobal.comSOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices