Innodisk Ready for the Surge of AIoT at Embedded World 2019

Innodisk is bringing its AIoT-ready solutions for embedded industrial memory, storage, and expansion at Embedded World 2019 in Nuremberg, Germany

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk is at the forefront with AIoT and integrated industrial solutions. To help facilitate the merger with AI technology, Innodisk has already assembled a lineup of AIoT-ready solutions which will be showcased in hall 1, booth 259, 261 at 2019 Embedded World in Nuremberg, Germany. In addition, Innodisk will contribute to the embedded world Exhibitors' Forum with a presentation titled "Industrial Storage at the Edge - Orchestrating AIoT-Ready Solutions", by C.C. Wu, vice president of Innodisk on February 27 from 1:30 to 2:00 pm.

The live AIoT demos from Innodisk uses AI platforms and include 2D and 3D Facial recognition, 3D measurement setup and object detection, will provide fascinating insights into practical applications such as airports and smart city surveillance. In these multi-platform demonstrations, the Innodisk AIoT solution will demonstrate how AI can be integrated into IoV and IoT platforms while performing different tasks using industrial SSD and memory modules.

Among the newest product innovations, we have the 32GB Industrial-grade DRAM modules. This high capacity solution joins the team of wide temperature 2666MT/s ECC and RDIMM modules in Innodisk's AIoT push. These modules are specifically suited for demanding workloads while simultaneously being able to withstand the tough conditions at the edge.

For flash storage, the newest 3D NAND devices in various form factors will be on display along with the new high-performance M.2 PCIe solid state drive (SSD) series.

Equally important is I/O expansion. Many current platforms require full redesign to comply with the demands of AIoT. With Innodisk's expansion card, these platforms can easily integrate display, CANbus, serial and LAN capabilities. These cards are now all available in a robust M.2 form factor, with the newest M.2 display card supporting 4K resolution.

Booth No.1-259, 1-261, Hall 1

2019/02/26 - 2019/02/28

Nuremberg, Germany



About Innodisk

Featured on Forbes' Asia's 200 Best Under A Billion companies, Innodisk is ranked as Top 1 global Industrial SSD manufacturer and a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules and embedded peripheral products for the industrial and enterprise applications. For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com

