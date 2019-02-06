The Brattle Group Deepens Its Global Platform with Major Launch in Brussels

BRUSSELS, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brattle Group announced today that it is expanding its global and European economic consulting platform with a launch in Brussels that brings together several top EU economists.

The Brussels office will be led by Brattle Academic Advisor Kai-Uwe Kühn and Principals Eliana Garcés and Konstantin Ebinger, each of whom brings deep experience in competition cases presented before the European Commission and national antitrust authorities worldwide, as well as in follow-on damages litigation. Brattle's experts in Brussels will work closely with its worldwide network of consulting experts and academic affiliates.

"Brussels is the hub for high-profile competition matters throughout Europe, and our Brussels office will provide face-to-face service to the Brussels competition community," said Brattle President Alexis Maniatis. "Given that the European Commission has increasingly influenced competition policy matters, a strong presence in Brussels is a must for a modern global competition practice. We look forward to building on our existing footprint in Europe, which includes offices in London, Madrid, and Rome, and draws on the experience of our global competition teams across North America and in Australia," noted Maniatis.

Professor Kühn is a former chief economist at DG Competition, where he led the economic analyses for many high-profile mergers and several of the Commission's major antitrust cases (article 101 and 102). He is a leading academic in the area of industrial organization and has advised clients on a range of antitrust matters for the past 25 years.





Dr. Garcés was a member of the Competition Chief Economist team at the European Commission and a member of former Vice President Joaquín Almunia's cabinet, the commissioner responsible for competition policy. She also served as the deputy chief economist at DG Internal Market and Industry. Dr. Garcés is an experienced competition economist, advising on a variety of matters throughout the EU and the US.





Mr. Ebinger has more than 10 years of consulting experience in competition and antitrust matters in Europe and the United States , having advised on competition issues before the European Commission and national competition authorities, as well as in follow-on damages litigation.

The opening of the Brussels office is another step in the growth of Brattle's worldwide competition practice. In Europe, the Brussels team will work closely with Brattle's existing experts and will also draw on resources in London, Madrid, and Rome. They include:

Dr. Pinar Bagci of Brattle's London office, who has over 20 years of experience advising on matters related to mergers, cartels, state aid, and abuse of dominance in proceedings before EU and UK competition authorities.





of Brattle's office, who has over 20 years of experience advising on matters related to mergers, cartels, state aid, and abuse of dominance in proceedings before EU and UK competition authorities. Dr. Pedro Marín of Brattle's London and Madrid offices, who has advised companies in investigations concerning alleged cartel behavior and abuse of dominance across the pharmaceutical, telecommunications, and energy industries. He previously was in academia specializing in empirical industrial organization and also spent several years in government, where he advised the Spanish Prime Minister on microeconomic and competition issues.





and offices, who has advised companies in investigations concerning alleged cartel behavior and abuse of dominance across the pharmaceutical, telecommunications, and energy industries. He previously was in academia specializing in empirical industrial organization and also spent several years in government, where he advised the Spanish Prime Minister on microeconomic and competition issues. Dr. Francesco Lo Passo of Brattle's Rome office, who is an expert on regulation, privatization, and restructuring processes. Before joining Brattle, he worked for the Italian Treasury, the Italian financial markets regulator Consob, and the OECD Advisory Group on Privatization.

Brattle's competition team also includes James Keyte, the Director of Global Development, who advises on project execution. Mr. Keyte is the director of the Fordham Competition Law Institute, and a former antitrust litigation partner at the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

The Brattle Group analyzes complex economic, finance, and regulatory questions for corporations, law firms, and governments around the world. We are distinguished by the clarity of our insights and the credibility of our experts, which include leading international academics and industry specialists. For more information, please visit www.brattle.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/320171/the_brattle_group_logo.jpg