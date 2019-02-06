Polyamide in E-mobility Market: Vehicle Electrification Trend to Motivate Demand Across APEJ Region Until 2028, Finds Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Fact.MR has published a new research study titled "Polyamide in E-Mobility Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028", which focuses on the demand for polyamide in e-mobility market. It has been analyzed that growing consciousness among automakers is rising due to the mass benefits of using polyamide across the e-mobility sector. The assessment delivers a clear insight about the various numerous opportunities for polyamide manufacturers which are projected to enhance in the coming years until 2028.

According to report findings, the electric vehicle stock would reach almost 5 million in 2019. The assessment highlights the leading factors which are favoring the increase in applications of polyamide in e-mobility market. Some of these prime market drivers include:

The escalating trend of vehicle electrification is expected to lessen the negative environmental influence of the transportation industry; this in turn is creating high-end demand for polyamide in e-mobility market.

Growing acceptance of electric cars across developing countries is motivating the sales prospects for companies of polyamide in e-mobility market.

Current developments across engineering plastics augment performance features of polyamides in e-mobility market.

The superior polyamide manufacturers are working to promote the amazing properties of polyamide to improve its adoption in advanced automotive components like control units in autonomous cars.

Noteworthy Share by Hybrid Electric Vehicles to Impact the Growing Demand for Polyamide in E-mobility Market

The report standpoints the increasing fuel prices along with environmental concerns which are ensuing in a dramatic change away from conservative, internal combustion engine (ICE) only vehicles to modern electric variants. It has been assessed that hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) are outdoing among the various other type of electric vehicles over the global scenario. The developed regions, especially North America and Europe are seen as the primary market grounds for this rising demand.

As per this Fact.MR study, it has been revealed that HEVs acquire over 60% of the revenue share across the polyamide in e-mobility market. Further, this assessment mentions that the polyamide demand will tend to remain the highest close to 54,000 tons during 2019.

In addition, the report also imparts the specifics about the significant surge in global sales of HEVs which is mainly attributed to cheaper costs as well as adoption of polyamide by automakers to increase the cost-efficiency of HEVs. The popularity factor of HEVs across the global buyer population is indeed encouraging manufacturers of polyamide in e-mobility market.

APEJ Region Delivers Advancing Electric Vehicle Industry to Attract Polyamide Manufacturers

Although the prices of polyamide are rising, the rapidly developing electric vehicle industry across the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is paving a solid path for manufacturers of polyamide in e-mobility market. Interestingly, some of the leading manufacturers of specialty chemicals are striving to capitalize in the APEJ region to support local production and sales of electric vehicles. Furthermore, major polyamide manufacturers are planning to upgrade polyamide production in the region so as to cater the growing demand for polyamide in e-mobility market across versatile applications, like e-motors and batteries.

