Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market to hit US$1,412.7 Million With Increasing Threat of Cardiovascular Diseases, Says TMR

ALBANY, New York, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The TMR report projects the global cardiac surgery instruments market to register an impressive CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2022. By the end of 2022, the market will be worth US$1,412.7mn, predicts the report.

Out of the various types of cardiac surgery instruments, the demand for vascular forceps is expected to remain high in the next few years as they are heavily used in various cardiac procedures. Region wise, the Middle East and Africa are expected to lead the global cardiac surgery instruments market in the coming years. This is attributed to emerging medical facilities and healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Reimbursement Policies Coupled with Growing Heart Disease Drives Market Demand

Growing cases of heart disease, increasing rates of cardiac surgery, and rising number of hospitals are factors driving the global cardiac surgery instruments market. The market is also getting benefits from cross-channel demand for improving medical services and care. Cardiac surgery instruments ensures patient safety and proper care of the patient before and after heart surgery. Growing demand for nursing wounds after surgery, and increasing government supports and investments in medical devices and healthcare sectors are boosting the global cardiac surgery instruments market.

Furthermore, the habit of overeating coupled with modern hectic lifestyles leading people to chronic medical conditions. People are more prone to suffer mostly from cardiac problems and obesity. Growing popularity with cardiac disorders such as cardiomyopathies, coronary artery diseases, and cardiac arrest, rising number of deaths due to heart problems, and increasing awareness about importance of heart bypass surgery and harmful results of cardiac issues are also fueling the demand in the global cardiac surgery instruments market. Apart from this, increasing favorable reimbursement policies, and growing healthcare sectors is propelling the global cardiac surgery instruments market.

Poor Healthcare Expenditure Hinders Global Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market Growth

A few challenges hindering the growth in the global cardiac surgery instruments market are increasing stringency of regulations, poor per capita income in the underdeveloped countries, and uncertainty in healthcare policies along with poor healthcare expenditure. Nonetheless, rising demand for technologically advanced cardiac surgery instruments for performing heart surgery efficiently is expected to help overcome some of these challenges.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) notes that the global cardiac surgery instruments market is categorized by the presence of several large and small players operating in it. The rivalry between the potential players is likely to increase as they aim at adopting various strategies to offer patients safety along with reduced recovery time.

Among multiple strategies adopted by players in the global cardiac surgery instruments market to stay ahead of the competitors, product innovation with the help of advanced technology has paid off the most. The global cardiac surgery instruments market is expected to grow steadily due to the existence of potential large players who are heavily investing in effective heart treatment options. Some of the leading players in the cardiac surgery instruments market are Cardivon Surgical, Delacroix-Chevalier, Cardinal Health, Barun Melsungen, and Teleflex Incorporated.

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled "Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market (Product Type - Vascular Forceps, Grasping Forceps, Needle Holders, Scissors, Clamps; End Use - Hospitals, Cardiology Clinics, ASCs) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2022".

