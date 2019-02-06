Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Worth $90.18 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global controlled release drug delivery market size is expected to reach USD 90.18 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., experiencing a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. Soaring need for geriatric and pediatric controlled release delivery techniques and alternative therapies and rising awareness regarding benefits of these systems over conventional forms are providing a fillip to the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

On the basis of application, oral controlled release systems held the largest share in the market in 2017 owing to increasing usage and ease of convenience offered for administration of medication

Targeted drug delivery is poised to be the fastest growth technology segment during the forecast period owing to its various benefits

Osmotic delivery, based on activation modulation drug delivery systems, is likely to witness the highest CAGR due to its ability to not be affected by various factors, such as pH, food consumption, and gastrointestinal motility

Asia Pacific is expected to post the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising investments by dominant players in the region and developments in the of pharmaceutical industry in emerging countries, such as India and China

Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are Orbis Biosciences, Inc.; Merck and Co., Inc.; Alkermes plc; Johnson and Johnson; Coating Place, Inc.; Corium International, Inc.; Depomed, Inc.; Pfizer, Inc; Aradigm Corporation; and Capsugel.

Read 124 page research report with TOC on "Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Analysis Report By Technology (Implants, Transdermal, Microencapsulation, Targeted Delivery), By Release Mechanism, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/controlled-release-drug-delivery-market

These technologies offer various benefits over traditional delivery forms. Reduced dosage and dosage frequency, less gastrointestinal side effects, enhanced patient compliance, uniform drug effect, improved drug efficacy and safety, and reduced fluctuation of plasma drug levels are some of the benefits offered by these technologies.

Dysphagia in geriatric population and unpleasant taste of pediatric dosages are playing a vital role in boosting the adoption of controlled release drug delivery systems. According to a report published by Orbis Biosciences, with reduction in frequency of dosages, compliance rates are witnessed to increase. Innovations in various drug delivery systems has been providing geriatric and pediatric population with easy solutions, which are further propelling the market. Controlled release of drugs allows reduction in overdose in elderly population as they can be altered according to required dosage over a specific period of time.

Connect with our analyst for specific inquiries about this market

North America is estimated to be at the forefront of the market throughout the forecast period due to technologically advanced infrastructure, increasing R&D activities, and presence of major players and pharmaceutical companies in the region. Emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil are also anticipated to register promising growth during the same period owing to improving healthcare infrastructure and medical technologies to cater to specific patient care. On similar lines, Asia Pacific is projected to post the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global controlled release drug delivery market on the basis of technology, release mechanism, application, and region:

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Wurster Technique



Coacervation



Micro Encapsulation



Implants



Transdermal



Targeted Delivery



Others

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Release Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Polymer Based Systems



Micro Reservoir Partition Controlled Drug Delivery Systems



Feedback Regulated Drug Delivery Systems



Activation-modulated Drug Delivery Systems



Osmotic Pressure Activated





Hydrodynamic Pressure Activated





Vapor Pressure Activated





Mechanically Activated





Magnetically Activated



Chemically Activated



pH Activated





Hydrolysis Activated





Enzyme Activated

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Metered Dose Inhalers



Injectable



Transdermal and Ocular Patches



Infusion Pumps



Oral Controlled-drug delivery Systems



Drug Eluting Stents

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East and Africa

and

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Anti-Tumor Drugs Market - The global market for anti-tumor drugs is expected to surpass USD 110 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR greater than 6% over the forecast period.

The global market for anti-tumor drugs is expected to surpass by 2022, growing at a CAGR greater than 6% over the forecast period. Antibiotics Market - The antibiotics market was valued at USD 39.8 billion in 2015 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period.

The antibiotics market was valued at in 2015 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. Biological Implants Market - The global biological implants market was valued at USD 5,070.8 million in 2015 and is expected to exhibit a growth rate of 7.6% over the forecast period.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter