

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell in cautious trade on Wednesday as earnings updates proved to be a mixed bag and U.S. President Donald Trump's state of the union address failed to offer any plans to end an ongoing trade war with China.



There is also a likely risk of another government shutdown as Trump vowed to build a border wall that is a source of a deep partisan divide.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was little changed at 365.08 in opening deals after climbing 1.4 percent to hit a nine-week high on Tuesday.



The German DAX was losing half a percent, while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were down around 0.2 percent.



Daimler shares fell over 3 percent in Frankfurt. The company's operating profit fell 22 percent during the final three months of 2018 amid a U.S-China trade war and ballooning costs for developing electric and self-driving cars.



BNP Paribas reversed early losses to turn flat. The French lender cut its profit and revenue growth targets for 2020 after a tough fourth quarter.



Software firm Dassault Systemes soared almost 9 percent after its quarterly revenue topped forecasts.



Dutch banking firm ING Group NV rallied 5.5 percent after its fourth-quarter earnings beat expectations.



British online supermarket Ocado slumped 6.3 percent after a huge fire swept through a robotic warehouse in Hampshire.



Housebuilder Redrow rallied nearly 2 percent as it reported record half-year earnings despite Brexit uncertainty.



Similarly, Barratt Developments jumped 3.3 percent after reporting strong first-half results.



CYBG shares surged 14 percent. After reporting a slight rise in lending in the first quarter of its 2019, the owner of Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks said its net interest margin for 2019 would be at the upper end of its previous guidance range.



In economic releases, Germany's factory orders decreased for a second straight month in December and at a faster pace, defying expectations for a modest gain, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



Manufacturing orders decreased a calendar and seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent from the previous month, while they were forecast to rise 0.3 percent.



The latest fall was the most since June, when orders shrunk 3.6 percent.



