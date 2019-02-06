ThroughPut Welcomes Supply Chain Optimization Software, Signal Processing & Machine Learning Experts, Mukund Srinivas and Peter Snawerdt to its Advisory Board

MENLO PARK, SILICON VALLEY, California, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut Inc., the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Supply Chain pioneer that enables companies to increase output, quality, and profitability through bottleneck elimination, announced the addition of Mukund Srinivas and Peter Snawerdt to its esteemed Board of Advisors. Mr. Srinivas brings with him over two-decade of deep domain knowledge in Supply Chain Management & Process Software Optimization, having worked across ten verticals worldwide. Mr. Snawerdt's career in signal processing, machine learning, and defense logistics span three decades in building, scaling and selling several successful ventures, as well as senior positions in public technology and defense companies.

"Peter and Mukund are timely additions to the ThroughPut team," said Ali Raza, CEO of ThroughPut Inc. "As we deal with ever larger, dirtier, diverse real-time process data sets, ThroughPut requires feedback from signal processing and chemical process software engineering experts. Through growing customer engagements, we are discovering ever more nuanced bottleneck patterns and best practices that through our ELI v3.0 platform are now transferable across the supply chain, logistics, transportation and mobility sectors, which means further opportunities to scale and impact business improvements."

Adding to Mr. Raza's words, Seth Page, the COO and Head of Strategic Partnerships at ThroughPut Inc. commented, "Enterprises already house most of the disparate datasets needed so that ThroughPut can process and provide greater supply chain effectiveness for their operations immediately. Yet a majority of companies are still struggling to deal with the most basic issues around data silos, data aggregation and simple static Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics tools, let alone a real-time 360-degree visibility of their supply chain. And this is right where ThroughPut's capabilities come in - to help them quickly accomplish that with real-time bottleneck detection, prioritization and elimination software that processes their existing data with their existing teams to solve their existing problems, today. Srinivas and Snawerdt's deep expertise and thought-leadership are already adding immense value to the team and our ELI platform, as we strengthen and expand ThroughPut's capabilities."

When contacted about the announcement, Mr. Srinivas expressed his pleasure in joining the other global leaders on ThroughPut's Board of Advisors. He further notes that, "Today every supply chain manager is looking for end-to-end visibility across the entire value chain along with the ability to quickly detect and resolve bottlenecks." Mr. Srinivas was the key member of the initial leadership team that enabled Mu Sigma, the Sequoia Capital & General Atlantic venture capital funded Big Data Analytics startup unicorn, to scale significantly and become a leader in the Analytics space. He also worked with i2 Technologies, a pioneer in Supply Chain for 10 years, having held several key management positions there, as well as previous supply chain ventures.

Mr. Snawerdt also expressed his enthusiasm to be contributing to ThroughPut on advanced technologies and strategy via the Board of Advisors, where the company is at the forefront of monumental change in the Supply Chain industry through the targeted use of AI on existing dataset. "Through my years of technology research & development at successful startups, global defense conglomerates, and government agencies, I have been constantly exposed to the leading-edge of the ever-evolving technological landscape," Mr. Snawerdt noted. "And disruptive technology that leverages existing diverse datasets, domain expertise and embedded infrastructure is the way forward, where global supply chains and logistics are no exception, and are in fact, the critical underpinnings of every company, organization and military in the world. It is already an exciting journey with ThroughPut's dynamic team as we set new benchmarks in uptime and bottleneck management that bring orders-of-magnitude improvements over existing best-practices and contemporary solutions." Mr. Snawerdt was most recently at Northrop Grumman, which acquired Confluent RF Systems in 2005. Prior to that, he held key executive and technology positions at Harris Corporation, Texas Instruments, Oyster Optics (acquired by TechQuity), Comtel, and others.

ThroughPut Inc. is the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Supply Chain pioneer that enables companies to increase output, quality and profitability through bottleneck elimination. ThroughPut's Supply Chain AI Platform, ELI, includes the only Bottleneck Management System (BMS) that utilizes existing enterprise databases, such as ERP, MES, IMS, TMS, WMS, PLC, EAM, POS, CRM, SCADA and other data systems, to solve the bottleneck problem across global supply chains already today. ThroughPut's systems are designed by Fortune 500 geo-market logistics leaders and Silicon Valley analytics and domain experts with decades of experience in the space. ELI thinks like an operations manager and automatically provides domain expertise, insights, and recommendations in real-time, which current static Business Intelligence and Analytics tools do not effectively capture. ThroughPut's dynamic insights include real-time resource allocation recommendations, granular root causes, and operational process stability analysis. ELI enables process improvement experts and operations managers to reduce cycle times and operational unpredictability across some of the most advanced process industries, including automotive, manufacturing, oil & gas, transportation & aviation, chemical processing, energy, and others.

