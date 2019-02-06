Hamburg (ots) -



InnoGames, Germany's leading developer and publisher of mobile and online games, today published its performance results for 2018. Consistent with its 12-year history, the company's revenue has once again reached an all-time high. This growth was fuelled by mobile apps that have grown in revenue by 37 percent. InnoGames has also increased its EBITDA margin and proved its business efficiency and sustainability in the highly competitive market of online gaming.



"Our vision is to create games that players around the world can enjoy for years. 2018 was another outstanding year in our journey. The keys to our success once again were our great games and the teams behind them. We are especially proud of our strong growth in the mobile market and I want to thank all our players and everyone who contributed to this achievement. With our data-driven approach, our excellent live operations and ongoing content updates, we managed to increase our daily active user base and the total playtime across our whole portfolio to impressive 756 million hours in 2018", explains CEO Hendrik Klindworth.



As in previous years, the highest-ranking revenue markets for InnoGames in 2018 were the United States, Germany and France. The boost in mobile revenues is based on the success of InnoGames' mobile versions of Forge of Empires, Elvenar and the company's latest mobile title Warlords of Aternum. Across all markets, the mobile revenue share in the US was the highest with approximately 50 percent.



"Another milestone in 2018 was Tribal Wars' 15th birthday which is an amazing achievement in this fast-moving industry. We launched the game before InnoGames was founded as a company and are very proud about the high loyalty of our players. For 2019, we have exciting new mobile titles in our pipeline and will further optimize our strategy with our existing titles. This is how we continue to build InnoGames for the long term", concludes Klindworth.



About InnoGames



InnoGames is Germany's leading developer and publisher of mobile and online games. The company based in Hamburg is best known for Forge of Empires, Elvenar and Tribal Wars. InnoGames' first mobile title Warlords of Aternum is a fantasy turn-based strategy game. InnoGames' complete portfolio encompasses seven live games and several mobile titles in production. Born as a hobby, InnoGames today has a team of 400 employees from more than 30 nations who share the passion of creating unique games that players across the globe enjoy for years.



