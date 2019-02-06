Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market Worth $17.64 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hyperspectral imaging systems market is anticipated to reach USD 17.64 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. New product launches coupled with advancements in technology, designs, and features is driving the demand from various fields, such as military, remote sensing, healthcare, mining, vision and optical, and meteorology.

Key suggestions from the report:

Hyperspectral camera is estimated to hold the largest market share in near future due to the recent advancements in sensor development which have led to growth of the camera segment

Military segment accounts for the largest market share due to advancement in data management of hyperspectral imaging along with component fabrication techniques, better accuracy and consistency compared to other conventional imaging techniques

Asia Pacific has been estimated to be the fastest growing region due to the presence of large pool of patients, increasing healthcare awareness, rising government funding for R&D, and upcoming research projects

Major players operating in the hyperspectral imaging systems market include Headwall Photonics Inc.; Resonon, Telops Inc.; Corning Incorporated; Norsk Elektro Optikk AS; Surface Optics Corporation; Bayspec Inc.; Chemimage Corporation; and Applied Spectral imaging.

There are certain advantages of hyperspectral imaging, such as the non-requirement of prior knowledge of the spectrum and sample. In addition, it provides extensive information for analyzing and processing the image. These advantages are anticipated to drive investments from market players, which is anticipated to drive the demand during the forecast period. Hyperspectral imaging is being used extensively in the healthcare sector, mainly for ophthalmology, gastrointestinal procedures, tissue diagnosis, fluorescence microscopy, and vascular system imaging. The increasing application can be attributed mainly to its high clarity and accuracy of this imaging method.

Rapid industrialization along with demand for high bandwidth communication is fueling growth of hyperspectral imaging systems market in the forthcoming years. In addition, existing market players are switching to advanced technologies to gain competitive advantage. Rise in R&D and growth opportunities in emerging countries and the aim to maintain international product quality standards is anticipated to drive market expansion.

Affordable electronic circuits and high-speed technologies have cascaded into introduction of advanced sensor technologies. Furthermore, advancements in sensor technologies have improved the image quality, economic efficiency, and reliability of the technical products and thus, are anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global hyperspectral imaging systems market on the basis of product, application, and region:

- Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Cameras



Accessories

- Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Military



Remote Sensing



Medical Diagnostics



Machine Vision & Optical Sorting



Others

- Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

