Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 05-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1848.93p INCLUDING current year revenue 1861.70p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1803.36p INCLUDING current year revenue 1816.12p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---