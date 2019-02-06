Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 05-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 373.74p INCLUDING current year revenue 379.00p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 369.40p INCLUDING current year revenue 374.65p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---