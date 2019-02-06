U.S. fund KKR and Spanish group Gestamp have reportedly begun X-Elio's sale process. Oil business Repsol and power company Iberdrola are said to be among the interested buyers circling the PV project developer. From pv magazine Spain. The sale of Spanish PV project developer X-Elio by its owners has attracted several businesses interested in increasing their presence in the renewable energy sector, according to Spanish media. Financial sources close to potential buyers have told pv magazine about interest in acquiring X-Elio, which is 80% owned by U.S. fund KKR and 20% by Spanish group Gestamp. ...

