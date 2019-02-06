TOP BRANDS Recognised by Global Brands Magazine at Their Annual Awards Night, Banyan Tree Macau

LONDON, February 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

In its quest to identify the best Brands in the world, the Global Brands Magazine awards night was conducted at 'The Banyan Tree Hotel' Macau, overseeing the iconic Galaxy Complex, The Venetian and The Parisian Macao on 25thJanuary 2019. Representatives of top brands gathered at the ballroom for the iconic evening which marked the presence of the greatest brands across the globe.

This year in excess of 8000 companies from 130 countries were evaluated through the judging process and at the end of the year more than 900 companies were announced across regions. The event was marked by the presence of certain Top Brands across the globe. The awards ceremony embraced speeches from Mr. Shivakumar, Mr. Harold Awuah-Darko, Mr. Danny Khursigara and Mr. Charles Tidswell followed by awards presentation by Mr. Justin Lian Jin Lu, Mr. Jeff Keong Choi, Mr. Daniel Gracias, Mr. Wilson Chi Ian Lam, Ms. Yvonne Chan and Mr. Shivakumar.

The Global Brands Magazine awards night was an opportunity for the executives of top brands to get under one roof and receive the coveted award. The Global Brands Magazine awards have become a benchmark providing a precise indicator of leading brands across the globe.

Shivakumar, Director of Global Brands Magazine awards stated, "This year the awards were quite elaborate with a record of more than 8000 companies being evaluated under various categories and criteria. The combined brand value of these companies were more than 1 trillion pounds. At the end of the process we are honoured to have these prestigious companies under one roof. The companies have the highest regard for building a long on a sustainable brand value through investment in long term customer satisfaction."

