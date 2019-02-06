

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat to slightly lower on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address failed to offer fresh evidence of progress in the U.S.-China trade talks.



Ahead of a fresh round of negotiations in Beijing next week, Trump said a new trade deal must include real structural change to end unfair trade practices, reduce chronic trade deficit and protect American jobs.



The U.S. will likely increase tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports to 25 percent from 10 percent if the two sides cannot reach a deal by the March 1 deadline.



Trump used his second State of the Union address to call for bipartisanship and unity but at the same time vowed to build a controversial wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, raising the prospect of another government shutdown.



Spot gold edged down 0.14 percent to $1,313.44 per ounce after rising 0.3 percent the previous day. U.S. gold futures were also down about 0.1 percent at $1,317.35 an ounce.



