Global Warehouse Robotics Market Worth USD 6.00 Billion by 2025: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global warehouse robotics market is expected to reach USD 6.00 billion by 2025. The increasing importance of automation in the manufacturing sector is driving the market for robotics across the globe. The products find utility as material handling equipment in various industries including automotive, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, electronics, oil & gas, construction, and e-commerce.

Robots fit in well as companies look for ways to bring in operational efficiency by improving inventory control and increasing labor efficiency to reduce lag time in order processing. The focus on optimizing warehouse operations has gained more importance with an ever-growing e-commerce industry, where effective backend operations play a critical role.

The automation in the manufacturing sector with the help of warehouse robotics systems has made picking, moving, labeling, and packaging processes easier and efficient. These systems also enable firms to achieve the global quality standard at a fast pace through the process quality monitoring robots.

The rapid growth of the electronics industry in emerging economies including, China, India, and Taiwan is fueling the market for warehouse robotics. For instance, the new product launches by the leading electronic companies including, LG and Samsung on white goods including, smart LED TVs is expected to have a positive impact on the market.

The automation of production processes through the inclusion of warehouse robotic systems has resulted in improved efficiency, consistent quality, minimal maintenance costs, and safe operation. Sometimes the sorting and assembling of the miniaturized electronics are not feasible for the human. The mobile robots are proved to be highly important and useful for performing such a delicate task and it gives a better quality of the product.

Over the past few years, the automotive manufacturing firms have been increasing spending towards the utilization of warehouse robotics systems for the movement of finished four vehicle products. As of 2017, the U.S. and China were the major manufacturers of automotive across the world. The number of robots installed in these two countries has increased considerably over the years. The major part of the U.S. and China's robot order goes to the automotive industry.

In the automotive sector, robots are mainly used in for laser cutting, palletizing, CNC machines, welding, plasma cutting, press machines, and BIW welding lines. Robots are also gaining popularity in the painting operation. There are few automotive companies are aiming for complete automation of the manufacturing process with the help of the warehouse robots in their production plant. Thus, the automotive industry is expected to remain a lucrative application segment for warehouse robotics market.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Global Warehouse Robotics Market Size and Forecast, by Product (Mobile, SCARA, Articulated), by Function, by Application (Packaging, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage), by Region, and Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025" at: https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/warehouse-robotics-market

Some of the key manufacturers in the robotics market include ABB, KUKA AG, FANUC Corporation, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd, Amazon Robotics, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Locus Robotics, OMRON Corporation, Fetch Robotics, Inc., IAM Robotics, Honeywell International Inc., and IBM.

Over the past few years, these key players have opted for M&A activities in order to expand their business. The small players of this market are also expanding the business by entering into the new region. For instance, GreyOrange, an Indian startup company, has expanded its business to the U.S., Japan, Singapore, and Germany.

Browse related reports by Hexa Research:

Industrial Robotics Market - The global industrial robotics market is projected to witness significant growth in coming years owing to rising demand for high productivity and reduced operational costs in manufacturing units. Industrial robot is a programmable device that performs tasks based on algorithms.

The global industrial robotics market is projected to witness significant growth in coming years owing to rising demand for high productivity and reduced operational costs in manufacturing units. Industrial robot is a programmable device that performs tasks based on algorithms. Fiber Laser Market - The global fiber laser market is expected to witness significant growth on account of growing R&D activities. Increasing adoption of fiber lasers to improve efficiency of manufacturing process in industries can drive the market in the coming years.

The global fiber laser market is expected to witness significant growth on account of growing R&D activities. Increasing adoption of fiber lasers to improve efficiency of manufacturing process in industries can drive the market in the coming years. Smart Thermostat Market - The global smart thermostat market is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the forthcoming years. Smart thermostat is a device used in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment to control temperature of a room.

The global smart thermostat market is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the forthcoming years. Smart thermostat is a device used in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment to control temperature of a room. Quantum Dots Market - The global quantum dots market size is anticipated to witness healthy growth during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Their scope of application has been widening and they are increasingly emerging mainstream in several industries, thanks to their miniature properties.

Hexa Research has segmented the warehouse robotics market report based on product, function, application and region:-

Segmentation by product

SCARA Robots



Mobile Robots



Articulated Robots



Cylindrical Robots



Parallel Robots



Cartesian Robots

Segmentation by Function

Pick & Place



Transportation



Packaging



Assembling & Dissembling



Others

Segmentation by Application

E-Commerce



Automotive



Packaging



Electrical & Electronics



Metal & Machinery



Food & Beverage



Pharmaceutical



Chemical, Rubber, & Plastics



Others

Segmentation by Region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Central & South America



Middle East & Africa



& Key countries analyzed

U.S.



Germany



China



Japan



Brazil

Key players analyzed:

ABB



FANUC CORPORATION



KUKA AG



YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION



Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd



Locus Robotics



Amazon Robotics



Honeywell International Inc.



OMRON Corporation



Fetch Robotics, Inc.



IAM Robotics



IMB

About Hexa Research

Hexa Research is a market research and consulting organization, offering industry reports, custom research and consulting services to a host of key industries across the globe. We offer comprehensive business intelligence in the form of industry reports which help our clients obtain clarity about their business environment and enable them to undertake strategic growth initiatives.

Contact:

Michelle T.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Hexa Research

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-800-489-3075

Email: sales@hexaresearch.com

Web: https://www.hexaresearch.com/