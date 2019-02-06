X-Ray Security Scanner Market is Expected to Witness Significant Growth at 7.6% CAGR by 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X-Ray security scanner market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 7.6% by 2023 as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. The factors that propel the growth of the X-Ray security scanner market include blooming e-commerce industry, rising number of people selecting to travel by air, illegal immigration, growing incidents of drug trafficking, and illegal arms trade. These factors have increased the acceptance of these systems at public places including government sites, hotels, transport hubs, and concert halls and museums. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including chances of skin tissue damage have been discouraging the use high-frequency X-ray systems. X-Ray security scanner market may be explored by product type, application, and geography. X-Ray security scanner market may be explored by product type as EDT, X-Ray & Biometric Screening System, and Metal Detector. X-Ray security scanner market could be explored based on application as Government, Airport, Border Security, Private & Public Places and Education.

X-Ray security scanner market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. The "APAC" segment led the X-Ray security scanner market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2023. The key factors that may attributed to the growth of market includes vast infrastructure growth in the developing economies of the region, growing middle-class population resulting in increased air passenger traffic, and blooming e-commerce industry. The key players contributing to the robust growth of the X-Ray security scanner market comprise Adani, Astrophysics, Inc., L3 Security & Detection Systems, Eurologix Security Group, Osi Systems, Inc., Nuctech Company Limited, Kromek Group Plc, Gilardoni S.P.A., Teledyne ICM, and Smith's Detection Inc. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Global X-ray security scanner market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2023, according to a new report published by Gen Consulting Company. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application (transportation, commercial, government, etc.), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).The report covers forecast and analysis for the X-ray security scanner market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2013-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the X-ray security scanner market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the X-ray security scanner market on a global level.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global X-ray security scanner market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile. Demand for this market rises from the transportation, commercial, government, and other applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2023. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global X-ray security scanner market.

- Key Applications

o Transportation

o Commercial

o Government

- Key Regions

oNorth America

oEurope

oAsia Pacific

oMiddle East and Africa

oSouth America

-Key Vendors

o AS&E

o Astrophysics, Inc.

o Autoclear

o Hamamatsu Photonics

o L3 Technologies

o Leidos

o Nuctech

o Rapiscan Systems

o Smiths Detection

o Vidisco

