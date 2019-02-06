Berlin (ots) - fairr.de is now offering all of its products and services in English. This is the first time that comprehensive information on the German retirement system is available in English. fairr.de breaks down the - sometimes complex - German pension system with the unique fairr.de-Cockpit where users can get an overview of their pension gap, existing retirement income and tax-optimized solutions to close any remaining gap. This service is available to users for free even without them becoming customers. Employers using the corporate pension solution of fairr.de also have access to the employer cockpit in English.



In addition to information about the German pension system and product details, the experts of fairr.de are also available for English-speakers via live-chat, email and phone.



"Over time we have continuously expanded our product and service offering and it now covers all pillars of the German retirement system. With customer numbers in the five figures range and expected pension payouts from our products in the billions, fairr.de is already today having a significant impact on the German market for retirement saving. To further accelerate our growth rate, we are looking for ways to appeal to an even broader customer segment. Expats living in Germany currently are not able to find reliable information on the German retirement system and product solutions in English", explains Jens Jennissen, CEO of fairr.de.



"At the same time, we see strong demand from our corporate pension customers for a bilingual solution. An attractive corporate pension offering can only help employers in the war for talents if employees also understand what's being offered. To make our offering bilingual was therefore a logical step for us", adds Dr. Alexander Kihm, who leads product development at fairr.de.



About fairr.de and the retirement cockpit



fairr.de is the leading European pension start up. Using the fairr.de-Cockpit, customers are able to optimize their retirement saving and income across all pillars of the German retirement system against set targets. They can do so completely online and in real-time. The cockpit takes into account the customer's tax situation and offers ways to maximize the after-tax retirement income using fairr.de's award-winning and proprietary savings products.



