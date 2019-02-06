Power Rental Market to Grow at US$ 21 Billion by 2023

PUNE, India, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added The "Power Rental Market by Fuel (Diesel & Gas), Power Rating, Equipment, End Users (Utilities, Oil & Gas, Events, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, Shipping, Data Center), Application (Peak Shaving, Base Load, Standby), Region - Global Forecasts to 2023" report presents an in-depth assessment of the Power Rental including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, deployment case studies, standardization, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, Top key player profiles and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts from 2018 till 2023.

Power Rental Market is projected to reach US$ 21.2 Billion by 2023 from an estimated US$ 14.5 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.89%. This can be attributed to increase in power loss due to aging infrastructure and limited access to electricity in rural areas. Slowdown of global economies and uncertainty in raw material price scan hinder the growth of the market.

1,501 kW - 2,000 kW segment held the largest market share in 2017 during the forecast period. These range generators are used in the mining, oil & gas, manufacturing, shipping and utility sectors. These generators are required to provide standby power as well as power during peak shaving. 1,501 kW - 2,000 kW are required in the remote locations where emergency power is required.

Africa is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The African power rental market is majorly driven by the utility segment. The African mining industry accounts for nearly 13% of the world's mining activities. The frequent power outage, unstable power supply and aging power infrastructure in the region are driving the mine operators to shift towards power rental solution to meet their power requirement.

The Study Objectives of this report are:

To strategically analyze the power rental market with respect to individual growth trends, future expansions, and contributions to the market

To define, describe, analyze, and forecast the global power rental market on the basis of fuel type, power rating, application, end-user, and region

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders in the power rental market and draw a competitive landscape for market players

To benchmark players within the market using proprietary Vendor DIVE framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy

To compare key market players with respect to market share, product specifications, and applications

Top Key Players in the "Power Rental Market" include are

Aggreko (UK)

Caterpillar (US)

United Rentals (US)

Ashtead Group (UK)

Herc Rental (US)

