EnBW is planning the big solar park in Weesow-Willmersdorf, in the northeastern region of Brandenburg. If built, the project would become Germany's largest solar plant. The company says it has a pipeline of unsubsidized projects with a combined capacity of 800 MW. From pv magazine Germany. Solar developer EnBW wants to build the largest PV power plant in Germany, in the northeastern region of Brandenburg, according to financial newspaper Handelsblatt. The newspaper report quoted EnBW technical director Hans-Josef Zimmer. The project, with a capacity of 175 MW, is planned for the municipality ...

