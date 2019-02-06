BizClik Media Announces Publication of the February Edition of Mining Global Magazine

NORWICH, England, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has published its latest edition of Mining Global magazine.

In our first issue of 2019 we profile Banro Corporation and its efforts to rehabilitate its fortunes by redefining operations on a quest to once more take its place among Africa's premier gold mining companies.

We also hear from Infinity Lithium and learn how the Australian junior is poised to ride the wave of 'white gold'. As the EV revolution takes hold it aims to contribute towards the battery metals supply chain in Europe with its Spain-based San Jose Project.

With the mining sector gearing up to meet the challenge of Industry 4.0 we spoke with H Robotics Founder Dr Pippa Malmgren. Her mantra? 'Tools not toys'. We learn how HiSight - a 'modular, robotic meta-platform in the sky' - is more than just a drone and can empower the mining industry in its push for digital transformation.

Allied to this theme, we get the lowdown from mine planning and optimisation expert Dr Kash Sirinanda. The founder of Mine Connector argues that for mining to successfully evolve over the next decade it will involve transforming the industry into a network of best-in-class, sustainable, advanced-digital-competency companies.

With the sector navigating this evolution, and the challenges of an upswing, Mining Global analyses the annual EY report highlighting the 10 biggest risks to the mining and metals industry for 2019.

We are always excited to hear from our readers and companies who would like to discuss any core events or projects with us. If you want to become part of the story, get in touch with Editor-in-Chief Daniel Brightmore.

About Mining Global

Mining Global provides daily mining news, a weekly mining newsletter, a monthly mining magazine and an interactive mining website for mining companies, mining associations and mining executives globally.

Mining Global is an innovative digital publication aimed at bringing business executives up-to-date with the latest news, information and trends from across the mining industry. Our digital platform includes an interactive website and magazine experience that will bring you inside the world of mining including comprehensive insight and analysis about the sector.

We seek to inform, engage and interact with mining executives about key trends, technological advances, modern machinery, operational excellence and prominent leaders throughout the industry. With a physical presence in many of the world's largest economies, Mining Global is abreast of news and developments occurring around the clock.

We strive to keep our ears to the ground and our fingers on the pulse to bring time-poor executives a breakdown of the most important news updates from one of the largest and most influential industries in the world. At Mining Global we aim to enhance the mining media landscape and generate open dialogue with our readers to influence the mining sector for the better, while creating an interactive client development tool.

About BizClik Media

BizClik Media Ltd is a diverse, multi-platform digital media company focusing on the global B2B marketplace. We have a passion for great content and we collaborate with the world's most inspiring and innovative business leaders to deliver only the best, most engaging and relevant content to you.

With a trusted and recognised publishing portfolio that is home to over 16 brands, including e-magazines and web platforms, combined with our social media marketing and data marketing tools, we have the experience, approach and know-how, to deliver your brand in front of the people that matter.

Info for CMS

Website/channel: www.miningglobal.com

Author:Daniel Brightmore