Salsify and Wunderman Commerce Partner to Provide PXM Capabilities To the World's Global Brands

BOSTON, Feb. 06, 2019, the world's leading product experience management, today announced they have entered into a strategic alliance. The collaboration will provide Salsify's growing international customer base with access to Wunderman Commerce's deep expertise in market-changing ecommerce solutions and enable Wunderman Commerce clients to deliver superior product experiences across every digital touchpoint.

"Wunderman Commerce has extensive knowledge regarding what it takes to succeed in digital transformation initiatives at the enterprise level. Partnering with them provides the growing number of global brands we work with the talent and experience needed to create transformative digital experiences for their customers," said Rob Gonzalez, co-founder and EVP of Strategic Marketing at Salsify. "Working closely with Wunderman Commerce also provides another window into the latest market trends to inform our product roadmap."

The partnership will leverage Wunderman Commerce's digital commerce consultancy services and Salsify's product experience management platform. Launched in March 2018, Salsify PXM combines product information management (PIM), advanced syndication, and actionable ecommerce analytics into one powerful platform. A recent economic impact study conducted by Forrester Consulting demonstrated that a composite organization using Salsify PXM experienced $6 million in economic benefits and a return on investment (ROI) of 339 percent over three years.

"Brands are laser-focused on creating personalised digital shopping experiences and growing revenue, but they face an uphill battle when it comes to evolving retailer requirements and customer preferences," says Nils Kijkuit, Commercial Director EMEA at Wunderman Commerce. "By partnering with Salsify, we can offer customers a solution which goes beyond PIM functionality and provides the insight and agility they need to deliver compelling digital shopping experiences."

Salsify customers can leverage Wunderman Commerce's experience successfully leading digital transformations across global brands and retailers. With deep roots across EMEA, Wunderman Commerce will also provide insight into local technology companies whose services Salsify and its clients may benefit from.

About Salsify

Salsify is the world's leading Product Experience Management (PXM) platform. They empower brand manufacturers to accelerate digital growth by delivering the product experiences consumers demand anywhere they choose to shop online. Salsify's platform combines the power of PIM and DAM capabilities, the industry's broadest commerce ecosystem, and actionable insights to orchestrate compelling product experiences through every digital touchpoint. The world's biggest brands including Coca-Cola, Bosch, GSK, Rawlings, and Fruit of the Loom use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf. To date, Salsify has raised a total of $98.1 million in funding, led by Greenspring Associates, Underscore VC, Venrock, Matrix Partners and North Bridge.

For more information, please visit: https://www.salsify.com

About Wunderman Commerce

Wunderman Commerce is a global digital commerce consultancy that brings strategic clarity, technical know-how and creative inspiration to help retailers, manufacturers, and brands deliver winning commerce capabilities across all major digital commerce channels; marketplaces, retailer.com and D2C. Wunderman Commerce is part of WPP combining the commerce capabilities of 1800 professionals.



To learn more, please visit https://www.wundermancommerce.com.

Media Contact

Kiley Nichols

Media Relations at Salsify

kileymnichols@gmail.com